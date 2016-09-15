The Olympia London sets to host its second trade show for 100% design

The Olympia London in West Kensington will for a second year host the UK’s largest and longest running design trade show, 100% Design, next week 21 - 24 September. Hailed by the London Design Festival as its ‘commercial cornerstone’, the event shifts its focus from the product to the consumer for its 22nd edition with the theme of ‘Experience’, considering how design as a framework for everyday existence informs and can potentially improve the lives of its users and inhabitants.



Visitors navigate this theme through five sections: Interiors, Workplace, Kitchens & Bathrooms, Design & Build and Emerging Brands. In line with the ‘Experience’ concept, each category shares a common emphasis on visitors’ physical engagement with displayed products, and both visitors and exhibitors are encouraged to share their personal experiences with design. New additions to the programme include Design London within the Interiors section, a collaborative presentation amongst a small, curated group of brands, and LuxuryMade, a showcase of contemporary high-end and decorative interiors.



The fair’s lectures series, Talks with 100% Design, is hosted this year by the London Design Museum as part of its ‘On Loan’ campaign, an effort to subvert the insular nature of academic institutions through engagement with the community. The talks will take place in an auditorium designed by Miśka Miller-Lovegrove of Lovegrove Studio, which utilises angled polyester sheets to form a ‘translucent acoustic nest’. A second lecture series in the main forum will focus on professional development in the design industry.







The event is free to trade professionals who register in advance and £15 otherwise at the door. Those interested can register here.