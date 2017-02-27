The rainbow engineer – Tokujin Yoshioka

TOKYO – Tokujin Yoshioka dazzles once again with his spectacular mastery of light in Spectrum, his latest installation at the Shiseido Gallery in Ginza.









A multidisciplinary artist and designer whose work transcends the boundaries of art, design and architecture, Yoshioka is known for his use of glass and crystal to sculpt shapes and spaces with light. We have previously featured his work for Swarovski, and his 2013 showcase Rainbow Church was a giant architectural installation using over 500 crystal prisms to refract light in spectacular curves across the space it inhabited (not to be confused with the Liz West mirror installation that went viral).

Now Yoshioka takes us on another mystical journey through light, using nature, science and technology to flood the space with rainbows, each coloured shard of light appearing almost tangible.











tokujin.com

Spectrum by Tokujin Yoshioka is on exhibit from 13 January to 26 March 2017 at the Shiseido Gallery.

Location Tokyo Ginza Shiseido Building, B1, 8-8-3 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan