The secret power of pixels in C.F. Møller Architects' façade

COPENHAGEN – There is an influx of new architecture in the Danish capital right now, which prompted us to organize an architecture and design trip there in June. In the midst of the building rampage, European firm C. F. Møller – with six offices spanning the continent – inaugurated the city’s largest school last month. The 25,000-sq-m complex will host 1,200 students ranging from preschool to high school.
The massive volume creates a new landmark on the water’s edge of Copenhagen’s northern district of Nordhavn and the visual impact is extraordinary. At first glance, the building’s façade appears to be covered in a pixelated array of blue, teal and turquoise tiles which glimmer in the sunlight, attracting anyone who likes shiny objects. The cladding is far from a mere aesthetic fancy, however, as each element is actually a solar panel. According to the architect, the 12,000 individually-angled cells will supply ‘more than half of the school’s annual electricity consumption’, and is one of the largest building-integrated solar power plants in Denmark.