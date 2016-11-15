Three lamps by Maya Pindeus and Johanna Pichlbauer encourage a richer sphere of interaction in the workplace

Picture this. You’ve been at the office – a collaborative open-plan space – all day, and the only interaction between you and the colleague opposite occurred when you accidentally nudged his foot with yours.



A Play of Dependencies, the name of a series of lamps by Maya Pindeus and Johanna Pichlbauer, takes this particular bull by the horns. The Austrian designers, realizing how crucial communication can be in a shared workplace, created three lamps that encourage a richer sphere of interaction by causing colleagues to rely on each other. Assuming various configurations, the lamps function only when operated by two people. In Pindeus’ words, ‘it takes competition, agreement or cooperation to use the lamp’, all of which will close the electric circuit to light up the lamps.







Photos Johanna Pichlbauer and Maya Pindeus

mayapindeus.com