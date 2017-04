MILAN – Superstudio Più saw the immersive Tokujin Yoshioka x LG light installation exhibited throughout Milan Design Week. The installation S.F_Senses of the Future went on to win the Milano Design Award for Best Concept.

An expression of LG’s human-centric design philosophy, the installation transported audiences into a possible future by combining cutting-edge display technology with Tokujin Yoshioka’s experimental design techniques.