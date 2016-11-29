Tom Dixon's cocktail den design explores texture, distortion and reflection

ATLANTA – The first hospitality project in the United States from Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio comes in the form of the dark and mysterious Himitsu, a cocktail bar in Atlanta, Georgia. The atmospheric speakeasy lounge, with its vivid colour palette and luxurious textures, was largely inspired by Japanese mixology, American prohibition and Todd Murphy’s painting King of Birds.





The concept playfully juxtaposes sleek, smooth metallic surfaces with rougher, natural materials while retaining the pre-existing industrial features and exposed structural details of the space. Suspended in the central void, an installation of Tom Dixon Melt pendants creates a striking first impression for guests upon arrival, with the rest of the interior furnished with sensuously sculptural pieces that create distinct silhouettes to catch the eye.







Smoked mirror and natural marble tabletops sit on industrial bases to form a tactile landscape which explores texture, distortion and the reflection of rough against the smooth.





The illuminated copper bar brings attention to the mixologists at work and celebrates craftsmanship. Zoning is achieved through various seating clusters and light levels, resulting in open and intimate spaces for a luxurious lounge, a central area and an animated bar.











Photos courtesy of Tom Dixon.

tomdixon.net

