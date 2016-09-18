Torafu marries plastic and nature for a series of Hermès window displays

JAPAN – Sporting a horse and carriage on its logo to convey its saddle-manufacturing roots, Hermès selected Nature at Full Gallop as the theme of its latest collection. Commissioned to design 22 of the fashion brand’s summer window displays throughout Japan, architecture firm Torafu resisted stereotypic imagery of animals, plants and landscapes. Instead, the designers magnified patterns found in plant cells to express the beauty and wonder of nature – microscopic forms invisible to the naked eye.



Mimicking cellular structures, PVC tubes in various lengths set against gradations of pastel colours evoke an atmosphere associated with biology experiments. Meanwhile, Hermès products seem to float freely among the cells. ‘When designing a window display, we consider the role played by the products,’ says Torafu founder Koichi Suzuno. ‘But we do believe the display should be more than a background for the merchandise. The two should work together to complete the story.’







Photos Nacása & Partners Inc., courtesy of Hermès Japon



