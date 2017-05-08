Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Tricolore fuses ingenuity and artisanry to make one plus one equal three

Tags Sebastian Herkner, Sponsored

    OBJECTS – At Stockholm Design Week, &Tradition’s Tricolore vases lit up the room, playing with colour and shape to bring new life to living spaces. Designed by Sebastian Herkner and hand-crafted from wooden moulds – a notoriously tricky process for glass blowers – the differently-shaped vases fit inside each other like a set of Russian nesting dolls, causing a third colour tone to emerge like a little surprise of sunshine on a previously cloudy day.

    ‘I’m passionate about real materials, colours, and working with artisans,’ says the German designer. ‘I played with a spectrum of colours, gauging which third colour would appear when the two colours overlap. I was curious about how the colours would interact with sunlight and how fine-tuning the density of the glass would lead to the right nuance.’

    Watch the making of Sebastian Herkner’s Tricolore vases by skilled craftsmen

    Available in three colour and size combinations, the Tricolore vases are designed to stand alone, to be arranged together in a cluster, and of course, to be paired together for an extra dimension of colour.

    The artisanal glassmakers whom Herkner worked with updated an old technique to shape by hand and mouth-blow each individual vase. Founded on the principle of tradition tied to innovation, &Tradition again merges past with the present in the production of the Tricolore series.

    ‘The handcraftsmanship makes each vase more beautiful and more human,’ says Herkner.


    andtradition.com

