UXUS revamps Wrangler’s iconic American heritage for stores in the Asian Pacific

BANGKOK – With offices in both Amsterdam and New York, design agency UXUS merges art and design to create immersive retail experiences. The firm’s latest project has taken on the great challenge of reinventing and adapted the iconic American denim brand Wrangler for the Asian Pacific market. The new Bangkok store is presented as a retail pilot for the brand, with a roll-out planned several stores within the region.



UXUS generated a revamped retail concept on the basis of a unique consumer insight that the equivalent of Asia's modern day cowboy is in fact the motorbike rider. Whilst the Wrangler brand’s tough and adventurous visual identity is kept intact, the store design references the culture and socialisation of biker hangouts. The interior is a place for bikers to share their stories, passions and of course discover the latest denim trend.







Lifestyle biker props such as helmets, maps and vintage road signs with subtle references to Wrangler’s W monogram evoke the iconic biker language whilst creating a luxury framework for the products. Heidi Coleman, senior graphic designer at UXUS, says: 'For the Asia-Pacific market, we designed a new Wrangler icon to ensure clear recognisability across different regions. We were given access to Wrangler's design and advertising archives, and after some thorough research we identified key forms that we could reference and then refine. Based on these sketches, we narrowed down our selection and tested designs with the key market groups. Once we had a final direction chosen by the client, we finessed the icon angles and then explored ways to bring the new icon to life within the retail design.'



The integration of technology and user-generated content are key features in transforming the store into an iconic and premium hangout for the target group. Fan footage from Wrangler's crowd sourced biker challenges are constantly streamed at the back of the store, creating a social hub and providing customers with an incentive to stay longer in the shop.







Photos Thomas de Cian

uxus.com