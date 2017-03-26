Visit Copenhagen with MARK and FRAME

COPENHAGEN – For the first time ever, Frame is organizing an architecture and design trip from 8 to 12 June 2017. Over the course of five days, Mark editor David Keuning will accompany you to all the latest inspirational projects in the Danish capital.

Forfatterhuset Kindergarten by COBE

The packed itinerary includes architectural highlights such as UN City by 3xN (photographed for the main image of this article by Adam Mørk), Maersk Bygningen by C.F. Møller and the Axeltorv offices by Lundgaard & Tranberg, as well as exclusive access to the work-in-progress sites of the Amager Bakke incinerator plant by BIG, the Danish Architecture Centre Bryghus by OMA and the Tingbjerg Library by COBE.

Travellers can also opt for additional tours to the 20th-century architecture highlights in Klampenborg and Louisiana or new projects in Ørestad.