VIU Ventures puts people and culture in focus for a Swiss eyewear's flagship store in Berlin

BERLIN – ‘Framing characters’ is the tagline of Swiss eyewear label VIU, which by now frames the eyes of characters all over the globe. The design of each VIU boutique rests on a foundation of clarity, simplicity and especially context. When designing the VIU flagship in Berlin, creative director Fabrice Aeberhard started with the local people, culture and architecture.



He wanted the interior retail environment to mirror the existing architectural facade. In the 65-sqm shop, the ground floor facade is a gridded white stone wall. To mirror it indoors, Aeberhard installed a storefront glazed from floor to ceiling, through which the gaze is drawn inward past a minimal, subdued canvas of bright-white walls and ceiling to the ‘eyewear wall’, which was cut from four tonnes of Cipollino Greco green marble. This crisp application of natural materials mixed with bareness and clean lines is well-suited to the brand's 'modern classic' aesthetic.



The interior, with its tonal whites and beton cire floor, is also furnished in a spartan way that leaves the shop feeling emphatically airy and expansive. The table and stools used for customer consultation were designed and made by local studio Atelier Haussman. Their industrial-looking frames provide a gentle contrast to the warmly naked space, however, the tabletop – crafted from green Greek marble – is a perfect match to the adjacent marble display wall.







Photos Sandra Kennel



http://shopviu.com



