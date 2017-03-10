Walky Land adds whimsy to India Mahdavi’s romantic and girly Red Valentino aesthetic

HONG KONG – The Red Valentino Gateway Arcade concept store sees creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli invoke India Mahdavi’s luminous, irreverent design once again.

Located in Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall, the 135-sq-m store’s brass and glass façade displays the theatrical white, pink and ochre palette and luxe furnishings of Mahdavi’s design. And to coincide with the store’s February opening, Red Valentino launched a capsule collection with Swedish artist Monika Forsberg, aka Walky Land, who uses colourful gouache, watercolours, ink pencils and crayons to create whimsical patterns and illustrations.

So amongst Mahdavi’s plush Charlotte chairs, lunar-inspired mirrors and playfully unravelling Rubik’s cube displays, are flamingoes marching up and down the jackets and purses, and ocean waves swirling across dresses. The collection strikes the perfect tone in the rebellious yet dreamy space.

india-mahdavi.com

Location Gateway Arcade, Kowloon Harbour City, Shop 2343A, Level 2, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong