WATCH: B&B Italia documentary reveals the secret to its success

NOVEDRATE, Italy – Over 50 years ago, Piero Ambrogio Busnelli dreamed of introducing industrial design to an already sophisticated furnishing market.

Today, the company he founded marks its half-century anniversary with the worldwide online release of the documentary B&B Italia: Poetry in the Shape. When Design Meets Industry. The film by Didi Gnocchi tells the story of the B&B Italia founder’s personal and entrepreneurial journey that left such a defining impact on the company. The story continues by establishing B&B Italia’s contemporary identity and current standing, before looking to its objectives for the future.

Clip: The extraordinary vision of Piero Ambrogio Busnelli

Like the beautifully integrated collections it produces, the documentary film is only one component of B&B Italia’s 50th anniversary celebrations. At Milan Design Week last year, Frame reported on the company’s installation that took density as the narrative fulcrum of B&B Italia’s identity: that is, the density of ideas and projects projecting the company into the future.

Another 50th anniversary project by the company is the book The Long Life of Design in Italy: B&B Italia 50 Years and Beyond. Conceived and edited by Stefano Casciani, the book comprises stories of products, places, corporate culture, and the furniture industrial design industry for a comprehensive chart of the company’s journey.

The key element that emerges from the film, book, exhibition, and other B&B Italia initiatives for its 50th anniversary is the company’s rich history of working and collaborating with great designers to conceive, design and produce innovative living-space solutions.

Clip: The talents who shaped the company

As we saw in The Perfect Density, B&B Italia can be represented by a symbolic pulsating creative brain, the synthesis of intersecting people, products and processes which has produced icons of Italian design for 50 years. But there is an intangible quality to the identification of these great talents. The company has been shaped by its collaborations with world-famous designers and architects, many of whom appear in the film.

However, when Piero Ambrogio Busnelli chose Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers to design the B&B headquarters in 1971, he was impressively prescient with regards to the enduring influence of the architecture.

Clip: Renzo Piano on the B&B Italia Novedrate (Como) headquarters

In the end, the company owes its legacy and its future to this vision, solid industry culture and knowledge, and the forging of strong partnerships with international designers.



Bend Sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia



Tufty Time by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia

The film explains the innovation, technology, advanced industrial processes and 50-year history of B&B Italia in 50 minutes through interviews and exclusive footage. The red thread running through the story is the continuity through generations of passion and determination to search for concrete aesthetic solutions while maintaining authenticity and being evocative.



Moon System by Zaha Hadid for B&B Italia

Clip: The heart of the company is its R&D Centre

Enjoy the full documentary B&B Italia: Poetry in the Shape. When Design Meets Industry. as narrated by Giorgio Busnelli, son of the founder, with appearances by designers such as Antonio Citterio, Renzo Piano, Mario Bellini, Gaetano Pesce, Patricia Urquiola, Pierluigi Cerri, Vincent Van Duysen, Jay Osgerby, Doshi Levien, Jeffery Bernett, and Deyan Sudjic, Director of the Design Museum in London.

