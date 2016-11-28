We take you to Milan!

The international ein&zwanzig competition is your chance to show your work at next year’s Milan Furniture Fair! If you’re a design student, graduate or new talent from anywhere in the world, you’re invited to take part. All you have to do is come up with an innovative product or product idea for the interior design and lifestyle sector. It’s completely free to enter, and the 21 best products and ideas will win an award and be showcased during the Tortona Design Week in Milan in 2017.

The registration deadline is February 3rd, 2017.

Read more: www.ein-und-zwanzig.com