What makes MARCUS, Marcus Samuelsson

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of Parts and Labor Design
Tags Hospitality, Parts and Labor Design, Restaurant, USA

    WASHINGTON, D.C. – For Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s very first standalone restaurant in the U.S. capital, he chose Parts and Labor Design to deliver a space that celebrates Americana style through the cultural lens of Baltimore and the iconic seat of the country’s federal government.

    Samuelsson is an Ethopian-born, Swedish-raised, New York-based chef and restauranteur, who has made multiple appearances on culinary shows and competitions, most notably Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and The Next Iron Chef.

    The restaurant’s aesthetic pays homage to Samuelsson’s diverse heritage and multicultural personal style, by celebrating a rediscovery of American craft rooted in African-American influences as well as local music and urban lifestyle.

    Inspiration from modern and colonial styles can be seen in the geometric floor tile and furniture of the outdoor patio that serves as the entrance to the 5,290-sq-m restaurant, which is backed by a glass façade. The intricate compass rose inlay on the floor of the entry hall recalls an era of American craft and exploration, while the dining room showcases African-influenced art, including photography and custom-made tribal tapestries.

    A central open kitchen and bar counter features wooden coffered ceilings and colonial millwork in a deep amber and cream palette. Behind the kitchen, antique craftsman tools such as saws and drills are proudly displayed on brass hooks.

    Those in the know will make their way to the back of the restaurant, and slide open a French-colonial-style door to enter a private supper club that is insulated from the bustle of the rest of the restaurant.

    It has the exclusive vibe of a classy Prohibition-era dive, with a programme of live musical performances reminiscent of Harlem’s famous jazz clubs. The décor is punctuated by black-and-white portraits of famous musicians, which hang on the walls amongst built-in bookcases and custom chandeliers. With the capacity to accommodate 24 guests, the space serves as a private dining area with a small bar.

    Marcus is a contemporary restaurant heavily influenced by heritage, incorporating the flavours and style of both Chef Samuelsson and Washington D.C. itself.

    marcussamuelsson.com

    partsandlabordesign.com

     

    You may also like
    Frame 115

    Five Days of Frame #115: The performance that completed the architecture of OMA’s Faena Forum
    Retail

    Tacklebox infuses the Aesop atmosphere with local flavours of whiskey and tobacco
    Bar/Club

    Hospitality hubs designed for social interaction and cultural reflection
    Austin

    Chioco Design modernizes the iconic American diner aesthetic for a Mexican eatery
    Hospitality

    Restaurants readers' choice: top projects of 2016
    Retail

    Lotte van Velzen distils The Arrivals brand language for a minimalistic pop-up concept store

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #115

    Frame #115

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.
    6-Months Subscription

    6-Months Subscription

    Frame magazine is the world’s leading interior-design publication. Subscribe now and get the next 3 issues.
    Happening 2

    Happening 2

    This inspiring book is a visual feast of global event designs which is a must for brand innovators and identity wizards.
    Night Fever 5

    Night Fever 5

    Unveiling show-stopping hospitality interiors from across the globe, as an overview of design trends for bars, restaurants and hotels.
    View all products

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers