Why Gonzalez Haase AAS is telling a story to storytellers

BERLIN – There have been countless adaptations of Alice in Wonderland in the century-and-a-half since Lewis Caroll wrote his much-loved story of a girl who follows a White Rabbit down a rabbit hole, and finds herself in a strange and wonderful world full of fantastical characters and magical surprises. The book has inspired movies, ballet productions, comic books, videogames, and cartoons –now, for advertising agency fischerAppelt, Gonzalez Haase AAS creates a corporate space with playful fantasy elements from Alice’s Wonderland.

Founded by architect Judith Haase and scenographer Pierre Jorge Gonzalez, the ‘AAS’ in Gonzalez Haase AAS stands for Atelier Architecture & Scenography. The office may know how to set a stage, but this was its first time translating a story into architecture. So why did they choose Alice in Wonderland? ‘Well, it’s a fantastic story to work with,’ enthuses Judith Haase. ‘The design tells fischerAppelt’s story – and of course, they are storytellers – taking you through the different chapters of the company.’

Haase takes me through that story over the phone, whilst construction workers saw and hammer away in the background. ‘At the entrance to the space, you have the entrance to the story. You see the rainbow progression on the walls, and on the floor there is a grey mirror that represents the hole that Alice falls into. So this is really the entrance to Wonderland – the entrance to an agency that tells stories and leads you to another world.’