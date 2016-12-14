With her Connesso chair, Caroline Eriksson questions the history of design

GOTHENBURG – HDK Academy of Design and Crafts student Eriksson reflects on the totalitarian tendencies of modernist hero Le Corbusier, who envisioned an all-white utopia.



The all-white Connesso chair you showed at the Milan Furniture Fair referenced work by Le Corbusier. Can you explain how?

CAROLINE ERIKSSON: Le Corbusier had a utopian vision of the pure, cleansed, all-white city. He wanted every family to paint their house with white paint from the Ripolin brand, and he wanted the use of this paint to be regulated by law. Others also tried to control people in this way, including Mussolini, but his focus was on white marble from Carrara.



So you were exploring a totalitarian vision in which the colour white is far from neutral?

Yes. I wanted to make the observer question whether you should just look at the chair or use it as a seat. The big curved armrest is welcoming, but the all-white colour and the fact that it is matte rather than shiny says ‘don’t touch me’. That’s the most important thing for me, working with contradiction and tension, adding friction to what you’re supposed to feel or think.







Why does the chair have raw, unfinished feet?

Some of the themes I examined while creating the chair were utopia, dystopia and hierarchy. Le Corbusier was at the top of the architecture hierarchy, just as the chair as an artefact is at the top of the design hierarchy. Metaphorically, my process was also hierarchical. At the top you have the upholstered leather seat, which is beautiful and finished. Then you have the frame of the chair and, at the bottom, the people. That explains why the chair’s feet are rough and made by hand. It’s the way I work. Everything has to have a meaning; everything has to symbolize something.



Are you more interested in the process of design than in the finished product?

My process is so much longer than that of almost everybody else. It’s important for me not to think about the finished product. I use design as a tool to gather knowledge and not to solve problems. I work somewhere between design and art – and use design as a way of understanding my surroundings, social reality, and other people’s feelings and beliefs.







Do you think design should be about collaboration?

I have strong feelings on the subject. I’m not limiting myself to making furniture. I want to work with chemists, architects and physicists. Collaboration with people from different professions is a way to broaden the mind. We should be critical about what happens in society today, as well as in the past. It’s all about posing questions, as I did with Connesso.



What is good design?

Good design is design that considers the environment, accommodates many people’s needs and encourages new experiences. Good design also has a sense of mystery and really speaks to people. We should all be creators of, and participants in, good design.



Photos Sara Bergqvist

ikkionno.com



