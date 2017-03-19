Woods Bagot checks in to Perth’s Palace Hotel

PERTH – Originally constructed in 1897 during the gold boom in Western Australia, the Palace Hotel is a landmark heritage building that Australian architecture firm Woods Bagot decided would be the perfect space to build a new home.

The Woods Bagot Perth Studio takes its cues from the building’s history: lounge areas and multiple work zones create a diversity of spaces, providing employees with the freedom of choice and movement of a hotel guest. The fully agile studio features a non-hierarchical workplace environment, with no allocated staff seating throughout the 1350-sq-m space. At the heart of the building, the atrium on the serves as a central meeting place for staff, clients and guests, as well as a space to host industry and community events.

An architecture firm’s offices are often both its advertisement and business card. Workplace interior design leader at Woods Bagot Stirling Fletcher says the new Perth Studio leads by example, blurring the boundaries between sectors.

The shell of the building serves as a canvas for the workstations, with their whitewash timber veneer finish complementing the polished concrete floors, exposed white ceilings, and original balcony doors and architraves which act as an ode to the building’s hospitality heritage. Sheer curtains are used to create semi-enclosed meeting settings and soften the work environment. ‘It was about bringing these things together in a new way, creating an eclectic mix of hip hotel and high performance contemporary work environment,’ says Fletcher.