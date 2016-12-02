Workers inhabit the walls in Linehouse's design for NextEV

SHANGHAI – In a studio for a Chinese electric-car company, Linehouse houses the central working area in a shifting timber-and-glass shell.







Introduced in Frame 107, Shanghai studio Linehouse is knocking together an impressive portfolio of interiors, which includes a creative studio for Chinese electric-car company NextEV. Located in central Shanghai’s Xintiandi, the project is designed to reflect NextEV’s philosophy, which centres on high quality and performance, while facilitating creative development.







Subverting their traditional function, walls become inhabitable and form the studio’s main working zone. Built from oak, the central structure fluctuates in depth to create various niches. The designers applied a layer of what they call ‘glass skin’ on the timber shell. Etched in a gradation from translucent to transparent, the treatment alternates between the structure’s internal and external walls. This means the occupiable side of the wall also varies, meaning workers can set up shop within or outside of the structure. The skin shields sightlines at desk height – offering privacy – before shifting towards transparency at a higher level.







Photos Dirk Weiblen



linehousedesign.com