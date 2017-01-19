Yasutaka Yoshimura turns a warehouse into a tent-like kindergarten full of light and air

ICHIHARA – In collaboration with the pre-school design specialists Hibinosekkei + Youji no Shiro, Yasutaka Yoshimura Architects took the wooden frame of a warehouse and wrapped the structure in a tent-like fabric for Fukumasu Base.







Functioning as both a kindergarten and a community centre for the families of the children, Fukumasu Base in Chiba, Japan, was extended by the architecture and design team to be light and airy. Composed of irregular shapes, the extension goes up to two floors with plenty of open platforms for children to run and play.













The timber base structure is wrapped in a translucent envelope that softly diffuses an abundance of natural light.







e-ensha.com

ysmr.com





Location 375 Fukumasu, Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture 290-0202, Japan



Hibinosekkei + Youji no Shiro is featured in Frame 114.