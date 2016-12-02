Yod Design assigns an industrial edge to a Ukranian burger joint

KIEV – For a burger joint that targets a young, cosmopolitan crowd, the Yod team sought a design that would exude a modern, industrial vibe. The restaurant has minimal decoration, presenting bare walls, natural materials and metal furniture.



This is the first branch opened in the Ukraine by this food chain, and the interior mirrors the simplicity of the ingredients and the concept of the burger served up on the menu. The venue can be characterised as ascetic and brutal with industrial elements.







The small area is able to seat 25 guests thanks to a curated approach to zoning. Using long, communal tables and smaller dining areas against the side wall, the design team created an ingenious seating solution, as seen in the tan leather-topped extended stools.







Concrete walls and dark metal furnishings add to the industrial air that is instilled, which is given a contemporary twist thanks to the illuminated lettering on the walls and the overhead installation. This is made from veneer panels hanging from the ceiling, with the curved nature of these pieces and the fact they are suspended at different heights, giving a sense of dynamism. The dappled lighting shining through the installation creates an eye-catching effect above the heads of the diners.







