Pernilla Ohrstedt explains her storytelling-centric approach to design

LONDON – London-based Swedish designer Pernilla Ohrstedt has a specific spatial vision. In the architecture, installations and experiences she designs, spaces are seen, sensed and shared. Do you design in terms of ‘framing’ space, or take a more conceptual approach? The most important aspect of framing is the conceptual frame, which happens when a project is conceived in the first place. If you consider Donald Judd’s work – which, I’ve loved for a long time – you’ll see that his art and his architecture define space with clarity. On one hand, Judd framed and defined space with precision, but on the other, he approached it with a simplicity that was generous and welcoming. Sometimes it’s important to ask if there’s any real need to frame space at all. Allowing what is already there to remain as it is may be the most radical act an architect can make.

Pernilla Ohrstedt and Jonathan Olivares joined forces for Vitra at Orgatec 2016 to ‘reinvent the fair’. Do you have a vision for how scenography could influence architecture and spatial design? I regard some of the spatial elements in my projects to be ‘backdrops’ – just like the kind you see on a stage. I want architecture to offer visitors the freedom to perform within a space. Backdrops can empower and excite, but should never take over from the functionalities we are designing. In some projects, it may be best to allow the backdrop to be a silent feature defining a larger space. How do you think living spaces and workplaces will be defined in future? We’re already seeing a collapse of distinctions between how we live and work today, which indicates that the two will be less divided in future. Together with the architect Joseph Grima, I’m leading a research project with students at the Architectural Association to explore how the work/live/space relationship will unfold in the near future. We’ll explore a world without work, and completely reimagine how we will live and structure our communities in future.