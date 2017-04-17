‘Connexions’ by Charles Pétillon are inside, outside, and everywhere

MILAN – To the child in every adult who has ever wept tragic tears over the sudden, heartbreaking loss of a balloon that soared away to the freedom of the open sky, Connexions by Sunbrella and Charles Pétillon makes a joyful reparation.

The installation, over four metres tall, is composed of ten round balloons of varying size and colour. Sewn together from the latest Sunbrella textiles, Connexions was displayed at Milan Design Week accompanied by a photo series depicting the adventures of the delightfully bouncy structure in different interior and exterior environments.