Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

‘Connexions’ by Charles Pétillon are inside, outside, and everywhere

       Text Terri Chen
Tags Design, Milan Design Week 2017

    MILAN – To the child in every adult who has ever wept tragic tears over the sudden, heartbreaking loss of a balloon that soared away to the freedom of the open sky, Connexions by Sunbrella and Charles Pétillon makes a joyful reparation.

    The installation, over four metres tall, is composed of ten round balloons of varying size and colour. Sewn together from the latest Sunbrella textiles, Connexions was displayed at Milan Design Week accompanied by a photo series depicting the adventures of the delightfully bouncy structure in different interior and exterior environments.


    As part of the Super Studio Design, Sunbrella placed the installation in a black box that visitors could enter with the photographs displayed on the surrounding walls.

    Now that the event is over however, the installation lives on in virtual reality thanks to an interactive website that allows anyone to create their own ‘connexion’ anywhere in the world. Using Google Street View, you can superimpose the structure in the Grand Canyon, outside the Hungarian parliament, or in a park in Japan, meshing the physical and digital realms. The virtual structure is surprisingly pliable, shrinking and growing in perspective according to your whim. As I zoom from Denmark to Dubai, it almost feels like the technological realization of a childhood fantasy – a magical journey around the world, traveling anywhere in a click of an instant, accompanied by a faithful balloon companion.

    This is the first time Charles Pétillon has made his balloons so personal, so accessible. In 2015, he created a stunning balloon cloud formation over London’s Convent Garden that glowed with its own pulse, and his website contains multiple photography series of white balloons inhabiting beautiful but lonely environments.

    Now that Pétillon is translating his art into a commercial project, he places his previously distant balloons into the hands of people around the world. The mobility of Connexions – able to be taken inside, outside, everywhere and anywhere – showcases perfectly the flexibility of Sunbrella’s fabrics.

    Charles Pétillon stands with his installation at Milan Design Week

    Integrating performance and design to create high-quality textiles for both indoor and outdoor use, Sunbrella has been a leader in its field for over 50 years. Renowned for its technical advancements in the weaving and colouring of fibres, Sunbrella was the ideal partner for Pétillon to create Connexions around the world.

     

    sunbrella.com

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Window Display

    'I am tired of eating fish'
    Event

    Frame energy breakfast powers Milan despite a transport strike
    Milan Design Week 2017

    What worked at Milan Design Week – and what didn’t
    Show

    Tokujin Yoshioka x LG light up the future
    Show

    COS x Studio Swine play with the philosophy of bubbles
    Event

    Frame broadens MINDS on 5 April

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers