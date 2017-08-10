Natural growth – 5 milestones of Formafantasma



Since teaming up even before applying to DAE, Trimarchi and Farresin have maintained the dynamic that characterizes their earlier work. Although they began to draw on the help of a freelance assistant after setting up the studio, Farresin says the long-standing relationship he has with Simone has evolved into an organic way of exploring design together, and that much of the work is developed in-house.

2012

Craftica When Fendi came knocking five years ago, asking the men to try their hand at designs for leather, Farresin and Trimarchi delved into the material’s ‘symbolic connotations’. Rather than continuing the relatively scientific approach they had taken to Botanica, they made the ‘complex relationship between humans and nature’ their objective.

The opportunity to work with Fendi’s craftspeople gave them an insight into the mind-set of the luxury industry, particularly in terms of the attitude to quality and perfection. ‘There’s a perception that some animals – and therefore certain skins – are more precious than others,’ says Farresin.



To provide an alternative perspective on luxury, Farresin and Trimarchi mapped out various aspects of leather, making a clear connection between the animal and the final product. They combined offcuts from Fendi’s manufacturing process with ‘poor skins’, such as those from fish – deemed as waste by the food industry – and animal bladders. The resulting objects are as diverse in form as they are in material. Stools made from wood, salmon skin, cowhide and sponges sit alongside Bone Jug, a somewhat more graphic translation of the subject: a leather-handled container made of glass blown through a hole in a cow bone.

Fendi was hesitant when viewing Formafantasma’s initial proposals – working with materials like leather and fur requires caution – but the company welcomed the outcome. Craftica wasn’t about criticizing the use of leather, says Farresin, but about demonstrating what already exists, and, in this case, challenging ideas of perfection and quality. ‘It’s a component of our work,’ he says, ‘the distinctive need to discard cliché.’



2014

De Natura Fossilium Harking back to their graduation project and to the relationship forged with Libby Sellers, Farresin and Trimarchi began another Sicily-centric investigation in 2014. Concentrating on Mount Etna and the island of Stromboli, the designers saw potential in the sites, both steeped in local industry and tourism, as ‘ground zeros for production’. Opting for lava as a material, they began experimenting in their studio, situated in Eindhoven at the time, before conducting further studies on what was to become De Natura Fossilium.

‘Our process can be intuitive and childlike, but there comes a point at which we do proper research,’ says Farresin. The pieces in Formafantasma’s 2014 collection were an amalgamation of skill sets, makers and nationalities. The 1892 Stool, for example, contains brass cast by Viennese metalworker Carl Auböck II; occhio di pernice, basalt lava sourced from Etna; and lava glass provided by Eindhoven-based workshop Beeldenstorm, the National Glass Museum in Leerdam, and Murano. The fabric element was created in the Tilburg Textile Museum.

It’s notable that the parties involved aren’t simple production companies, but historically important institutions whose values resonate with those that Formafantasma so often imbues in its work. In much the same way that they stuffed their pockets full of cooled lava and returned to Eindhoven to test their ideas, Trimarchi and Farresin used the project to address – and shed light on – the concerns and issues that afflict Sicilian society. Farresin says the idea was not to take the work out of its context, but to seize the ‘opportunity to present local concerns at a global level’. In 2009, Moulding Tradition highlighted an arguably local issue; five years later, De Natura Fossilium invited outsiders to look in.

2016

Anno Tropico Unveiled at the Peep-Hole gallery in Milan, Formafantasma’s exhibition Anno Tropico saw the studio’s craft sensibilities take a distinctly industrial turn. Instead of probing the potential of traditional leather or ceramic work, Farresin and Trimarchi adopted light as their material, assessing the ‘relationship between natural and artificial illumination’. Although Anno Tropico may mark a shift in aesthetic and material, ‘the approach is the same’, says Farresin. Despite the technical expertise required for lighting design, Anno Tropico was produced at the studio. Not designed to simply stand alone, the pieces are subtle architectural inventions. The decision to make them site-specific came naturally: ‘The light is overwhelming in the Peep-Hole gallery; we couldn’t not react to it.’

The studio was approached prior to the exhibition by a manufacturer of industrial lighting, a field the designers had already explored as an area of interest. What could be seen as a new direction for Formafantasma seems more like a natural progression – one in which timing and partner compatibility are crucial. As Farresin says: ‘In work, you need to find a soulmate.’ Anno Tropico returned to Milan earlier this year with two new designs – Blush and WireRing – for lighting manufacturer Flos in a single-minded exhibition during Milan Design Week.