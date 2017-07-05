8 artists built this city with G F Smith paper

Kingston upon Hull, England – In a world of instant messaging and video calls, what is the use of paper anymore?

The texture of an embossed card from a far-away loved one, the smell of a favourite book, the heavy thud of dictionary covers falling open at precisely the correct page. As a publisher and lover of the printed word, we may be biased – but over us and our people, paper still holds a sensual and emotional power.

Is it then any wonder that Paper City is an exhibition that really speaks to us as a spatial design magazine?

Together with G . F Smith, a century-old creative paper company, eight leading UK creatives came together to create an exhibition of colourful paper installations in various locations throughout the city of Hull. Informed by the fields of contemporary art, architecture and design, the temporary artworks range from enormous sculptures to cut paper designs – all made with G . F Smith’s Colorplan range.

Aperion Flow by Adam Holloway