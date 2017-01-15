Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

A Canadian co-working space transports Roaring Twenties decadence into the here and now

       Text Maria Elena Oberti       Photos Adrien Williams
Tags Canada, Coworking, Frame 114, Hospitality, Interior Design, Montreal, Workspace

    MONTREAL – An abandoned bank may not be the obvious choice for a trendy co-working space. For Canadian outfit Crew, however, the peculiar location gave the young collective an opportunity to establish itself among Montreal’s growing start-up scene. Situated on Saint Jacques Street in Old Montreal, the city’s historical district, the former Royal Bank of Canada vacated its headquarters in 2010, after nearly a century of occupancy. At a height of 119 m, the office tower was the tallest building in the British Empire when it was erected in the 1920s. Nearly six years after falling into disuse, the heritage building reopened its doors this year to welcome Crew Collective 360.



    The project combines private Crew offices with members-only workspaces and a café – in new digs that are anything but understated. Standing catty-cornered from Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, whose Gothic Revival architecture refers to that of the famous grande dame in Paris, the communal enterprise is a feast for the eye. Its extravagant 1,115-sqm interior features a marble inlay floor, ornate mouldings and vaulted ceilings that soar to a height of 15 m. Shimmering crystal chandeliers and decadent gold and bronze detailing add to the dazzling spectacle.



    The building’s listed status meant that local architect Henri Cleinge had to leave the original elements intact. The aim, he says, was ‘a contemporary project that would create a kind of identity for the Crew offices, while preserving the character of the neoclassical shell’. To do so, he used existing elements to his advantage. In the café, erstwhile teller counters separate the eat-and-drink area from private offices for permanent employees, where rows of minimalist workstations and cubicles share the space with gleaming brass-clad conference rooms that allude to the opulent surroundings. ‘We didn’t want to overpower the existing building,’ says Cleinge, ‘but to highlight its remarkable craft with a discreet design intervention.’ 



    cleinge.com

    This article is featured in Frame 114.

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

    You may also like
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
    Objects

    Lamps by DAE students intensify our bond with products that respond to touch
    Installation

    Technology moves, reacts and pretends to be human – so what can it do for us?
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom
    Exhibition

    How ten female designers are changing the game

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers