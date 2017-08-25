A Day With: Doshi Levien

Nipa Doshi and Jonathan Levien orchestrate family, work and music to achieve a rhythmically balanced life.

JONATHAN LEVIEN: My day starts earlier than it used to. Combining work and family leaves very few hours in the day to do something for myself. So I get up at 5:30 and wander around a bit before beginning an hour of ashtanga yoga. It gets my mind in the right place, sets me up for the day. Nipa starts her day with singing. She’s studying Indian classical singing, and the morning is almost the only time she has to practise. Nipa often sings something suitable for a morning yoga session. We’re very compatible.

Afternoons are for working together – those moments are precious to us

Music is more than a hobby – it’s very much part of our life. So is theatre. We go to the opera and are intimately involved in the world of performance. In my opinion, there is absolutely a connection between music, rhythm and design. You can compare musical rhythm to visual rhythm. People who learn to play an instrument or who engage in other cultural activities develop an interesting sensibility. In our case, it feeds into our work, even though we’re not consciously trying to make that happen.

We live in the Barbican, which is at the heart of the City of London. Our studio is in Shoreditch, on Columbia Road, in an old furniture factory that’s about a ten-minute bicycle ride from our home. On Sundays, Columbia Road is an amazing place to buy flowers. The factory is flanked on either side by a school and a park. We have the pleasant sound of children playing during the day, and we also have some green. The studio is a big open space filled with natural light; it has wooden floors and a very industrial feel. Quite a contrast to where we live. The Barbican is a sort of utopian concrete building. But there are also connections between work and home, because a lot of the things we have in our home are prototypes of things we’ve made. What I love is the contrast between the highly designed, highly architectural Barbican and the rather uncoordinated arrangement of the objects we surround ourselves with at home. Those pieces came into our home over the years and simply found places for themselves.