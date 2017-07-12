Could a sneaker-head community space in Scoop (86) safeguard against physical retail’s decline?

LUXEMBOURG – Designed for local company Asport, which specializes in contemporary sportswear and accessories, ‘Scoop (86) is not only a sneaker store; it is more like a sneaker club. Consumers are incentivized and immersed in the story of designer sports shoes,’ explains concept designer Stijn Nachtergaele. Scoop (86) is experimental concept agency Nightingale’s latest project, and it has one thing at heart: retail experience.

Experience is the keyword for Nightingale, which tackles the topical issue of physical retail’s survival in times of pervasive digitalization with dynamic community-building. Scoop (86)’s hybrid retail concept invites visitors to return to the store, spend time there, personalize their purchases, and ultimately inscribe themselves into a burgeoning community of sneaker lovers or 'sneaker heads'.