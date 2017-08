As seen in their Amsterdam and Utrecht locations, both inspired and created by artists, the brand is fond of interiors with distinctive stories that give their spaces a transcendent quality. No Ace & Tate store is ever 'just' a place to purchase eyewear.

Designed by OS & OOS, Ace & Tate’s new Eindhoven location – the brand’s biggest thus far – draws inspiration from the city’s distinctive industrial architecture while putting forth a play on optometric notions of far-sightedness and near-sightedness.

These concepts were translated spatially through a play on visual perception: the space gradually reveals itself as the store’s slightly reflective façade draws visitors in.