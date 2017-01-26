Aedas Interiors reframes VMS Investment Group's Hong Kong headquarters

HONG KONG – For VMS Investment Group’s new headquarters in Hong Kong, Aedas Interiors drew inspiration from the look and feel of an art gallery.







With the private equity firm’s burgeoning art collection as its starting point, Aedas Interiors also framed the beautiful views which surround the office and elevated them to artwork in their own right.







Through a warm and natural material palette, Aedas Interiors created a comfortable and unpretentious environment. Accent colours, furniture and unique artwork add a dash of drama to the 1200-sq-m space.



