Announcing… the Frame Awards

‘“Not another award” is a response I’ve heard repeatedly in recent months,’ says Frame founder and director Robert Thiemann wryly. ‘But the Frame Awards is the answer we felt needed to be given to traditional awards shows, which only recognize big-budget work with big-name clients.’

From 4 September, Frame invites designers, makers, and clients from all over the world to submit their best interiors and spatial work. The deadline is 1 November, after which submissions will close and an international jury will decide the nominees of each category.

Each category will have a separate jury with at least one designer, one manufacturer, and one client, led by a chairman. This means that, unlike most awards shows, the work will be judged not just by other designers but by all industry stakeholders: retail brands, hospitality providers, cultural institutions, and educators. People who commission the work – and those who are served by the work.

Following the jury’s announcement of the nominees on 1 January 2018, the public will get the chance to vote for their favourite in each category. Votes will be cast on the Awards website, extending the scope of the Awards around the world.

‘It’s no secret that we believe meaningful, well-made spaces make people happier and, ultimately, healthier,’ says Thiemann. ‘That’s why Frame magazine has published the crème de la crème of international interior design for 20 years.’ But it’s time now for the next step: giving you, the people, a voice in recognizing and rewarding the spaces that serve you best.