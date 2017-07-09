Call for Entries: Answer The Challenge

In the Frame magazine section called The Challenge, we ask emerging designers to respond to a topical issue with a future-forward design concept. If you have a design idea for a product, service or interior, we want to hear from you. Your submission, should it be accepted, will be featured online in conjunction with the magazine issue.

For the upcoming Frame #119 Nov/Dec issue, we are focusing on the future of stress reduction.

The Challenge: Design to De-stress

High levels of stress, whether work-related or otherwise, are a rising phenomenon in professionals of increasingly younger age. Stress has an immediate and often devastating impact on our health and wellbeing: adversely impacting our sleeping and eating habits, and our personal relationships. The NCSDR (National Centre on Sleep Disorders Research) estimates that 100 million Americans will have a sleep problem or disorder by 2050.

As a result, more and more brands and designers are responding to this growing market need with products and services that reduce stress levels and improve physical and mental wellbeing. While comfort food, calming teas, sleep medication and dietary supplements have been around for centuries, new innovations are being developed every day by designers in the creative fields.

Current examples include Dreem by Fuseproject, a wearable device that monitors brain activity to improve sleep quality. In NYC, shared office space Primary focuses on creating a relaxing working environment to aid productivity, while more and more workspaces are offering mindfulness classes and group therapy sessions.

Furthermore, a new publication has emerged in response to challenges in dealing with depression and anxiety – Satori magazine is dedicated to its readers’ mental wellbeing, tackling the stress of daily life with thought-provoking articles and inspiring visuals. And restaurants and bars around the world are asking patrons to surrender their phones and disconnect for an evening free from work emails or newsfeed distractions.

With these developments in mind, here’s our question to you. If you were commissioned to design a spatial concept, material, service, tool, or object that would redefine the future of stress reduction, what would it be?

If an idea has been sparked in your mind, start considering how the design would unfold. How would the product or service look? How would it function? What would it be made of?

We would like to see a visualization of your idea. Of course, we don’t expect you to deliver a finished product – it could be a sketch, a render, or even a collage, but a picture is worth a thousand words in communicating a concept. However, keep in mind that high-quality visualizations make your submission more likely to be considered.

In addition, please provide a short description of your idea in approximately 250 words.

Your submission, should it be accepted, will be featured online in conjunction with the magazine issue.

Please address submissions to frame@frameweb.com with the email subject Answering the Challenge. You may also contact us at that email address for more information.

So – do you accept the challenge?