Architectural competition to design a Wedding Oasis in an Italian castle

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of Young Architects Competitions
    TORGIANO – Now open for registration is the Wedding Oasis Young Architects Competition, with Robert Thiemann (our director, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Frame magazine) on the panel of judges. 

    The competition invites young designers and architects to transform Castello di Rosciano, a thousand-year old Etruscan castle, into an idyllic wedding location with pavilions, suites and extensions in harmony with the breathtaking surroundings of the historic monument – without neglecting modern comforts like weatherproof alfresco dining and Wi-Fi connectivity. ‘I hope that participants will manage to create a contemporary shelter that honours the existing environment, either by embracing it or respectfully contrasting with it,’ says Thiemann, acknowledging that this is exactly what makes the competition so challenging. 



    ‘Couples are ultimately looking for a wedding location that’s both exciting and accommodating,’ Thiemann adds. 





    Open for submissions from 20 February until 31 May, Wedding Oasis represents an opportunity to contribute to the most memorable day in the lives of thousands of couples who will promise love and faithfulness to each other in this stunning setting overlooking the valley of Assisi. There are also cash prizes of up to €20,000 to be won, with a grand prize of €8,000. 

    Visit www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com to register.

