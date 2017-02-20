Architectural competition to design a Wedding Oasis in an Italian castle

TORGIANO – Now open for registration is the Wedding Oasis Young Architects Competition, with Robert Thiemann (our director, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Frame magazine) on the panel of judges.



The competition invites young designers and architects to transform Castello di Rosciano, a thousand-year old Etruscan castle, into an idyllic wedding location with pavilions, suites and extensions in harmony with the breathtaking surroundings of the historic monument – without neglecting modern comforts like weatherproof alfresco dining and Wi-Fi connectivity. ‘I hope that participants will manage to create a contemporary shelter that honours the existing environment, either by embracing it or respectfully contrasting with it,’ says Thiemann, acknowledging that this is exactly what makes the competition so challenging.



