Attend your future wedding in VR at the Jiuxi Wedding Exhibition

BEIJING – Wedding entourages deserve a little more from bridal boutiques than the traditional and overrated glasses of champagne. Beijing wedding planners Jiuxi reimagines its services with 21st century relevance in an exhibition designed by Clou Architects.









Keeping Jiuxi’s modernist approach and high-end aesthetic in mind, Clou transformed the interior of a 90s building into a highly sensorial, visceral environment integrated with VR and other technologies. The fourth floor of the space mimics a sleek, highly organized jewellery box but with a digital layer – polished terrazzo flooring paired with black anodized steel cladding speak to Jiuxi’s meticulous eye for detail, while large dividing mirrors and pivoting monitor walls enhance the projection of the wedding that normally occurs only in the mind.









Alongside the makeup tables and the wedding gowns and jewellery on display, there was an interactive honeymoon exhibition as well as a central rotunda with 360 degree LED projection screens and VR headsets. This room gives customers a virtual experience of their tailored wedding package, including dream honeymoon destinations. By implementing digital technology, couples are able to get a real feel for the big day rather than the wedding planners merely describing their options.



