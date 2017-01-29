Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

       Text Lara Mikocki
Tags Autodesk, Design, Frame 114, Product Design, Technology

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair. The Elbo Chair is the work of Arthur Harsuvanakit and Brittany Presten of Autodesk’s design lab. Yet they didn't design the piece. Instead, the duo used a generative CAD program called Dreamcatcher, into which they fed specific information – such as models of chairs inspired by Hans Wegner’s iconic Round chair and Zanuso and Sapper’s Lambda chair. After defining basicsize and load parameters, Harsuvanakit and Prestenlet Dreamcatcher do its thing. The software iterated hundreds of designs, bettering each model with improved stress points and minimal dead weight. Though the form was not produced by a human mind, it required human sign-offs – making the final bone-like structure a technical and uniquely artistic collaboration between human and computer. One of the project’s key takeaways, according to the Autodesk mates, was ‘the emerging role of the generative design tool acting as a collaborator’. Dreamcatcher frees them from having to generate dozens of design options, thus allowing them to focus on more creative and crucial tasks on their way to the next iconic chair.



    autodesk.com

    This article is featured in Frame 114

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

    You may also like
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
    Objects

    Lamps by DAE students intensify our bond with products that respond to touch
    Installation

    Technology moves, reacts and pretends to be human – so what can it do for us?
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom
    Exhibition

    How ten female designers are changing the game

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers