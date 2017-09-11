Axor ShowerHeaven: a sensational shower intensified to the power of three

OBJECTS – The new Axor ShowerHeaven 1200 / 300 4jet debuted at ISH earlier this year, in an exciting reveal of the company’s new PowderRain micro-spray technology on the world stage.
Merging purist aesthetics with state-of-the-art engineering, Axor ShowerHeaven covers the body in an enveloping cocoon of micro water droplets. Axor’s PowderRain technology utilizes nozzles 0.35 mm in diameter (conventional shower nozzles are as wide as 1.2 mm) to generate sprays of water so fine, the droplets do not bounce off the surface of the skin.
Evoking the power of natural waterfalls such as the Niagara Falls to create a highly saturated atmosphere of exceptionally fine mist, Axor positions the ShowerHeaven 1200 as a homage to the element of water in the home. The overhead shower is 1.2-m long and 30-cm wide, a generous plane of high-quality metal with four retractable ‘wings’ and integrated ambient lighting.
Designed in collaboration with the Stuttgart-based Phoenix Design, Axor ShowerHeaven 1200 leverages three jet types for a luxurious showering experience: the concentrated mono jet in the centre, the expansive rain jet, and the body jets with the PowderRain spray. The three jet types can be used individually or in unison according to whether a relaxing massage, a soothing rain shower, or a gentle drizzle is the desired sensory experience.
‘Axor ShowerHeaven is the ultimate overhead shower. It’s a spectacular stage for water; a symphony of perfectly coordinated jet types and spray modes. Products like these are the result of our uncompromising pursuit of perfection when it comes to design, craftsmanship and functionality,’ says Silke Giessler, head of brand marketing at Axor.