Axor ShowerHeaven: a sensational shower intensified to the power of three

OBJECTS – The new Axor ShowerHeaven 1200 / 300 4jet debuted at ISH earlier this year, in an exciting reveal of the company’s new PowderRain micro-spray technology on the world stage.

Merging purist aesthetics with state-of-the-art engineering, Axor ShowerHeaven covers the body in an enveloping cocoon of micro water droplets. Axor’s PowderRain technology utilizes nozzles 0.35 mm in diameter (conventional shower nozzles are as wide as 1.2 mm) to generate sprays of water so fine, the droplets do not bounce off the surface of the skin.