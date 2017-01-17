Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Bart Joachim van Uden rocks veneer, finds pattern online

       Text Lauren Grieco       Photos Ronald Smits
Tags Bart Joachim, Design, Frame 114, Product Design

    EINDHOVEN – Like a weed, veneer invades today’s blossoming furniture industry. Although everyone hates its presence, it continues to thrive. Bart Joachim van Uden knows that the mass-produced staple isn’t going away anytime soon. He treats veneer as a diamond in the rough. The Dutch designer and DAE graduate peeled away the humdrum wooden covering and replaced it with metamorphicrock in his project Marble Earth. Van Uden took a free trip around the world via Google Earth and gathered a virtual collection of rocky landscapes from faraway places. Without reinventing the wheel, he clad chipboard cupboards with printed images of aerial views ‘selected to look like exclusive natural stone’. The surfaces of these pieces resemble marble veining. The project shows how designers can evoke the impression of something remote and unseen by assigning a new purpose to what’s already out there. 



    bartjoachim.nl

    This article is featured in Frame 114.

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

    You may also like
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
    Objects

    Lamps by DAE students intensify our bond with products that respond to touch
    Installation

    Technology moves, reacts and pretends to be human – so what can it do for us?
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom
    Exhibition

    How ten female designers are changing the game

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers