Bethan Gray designs an oasis of calm for Frankfurt's Ambiente 2017

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Courtesy of Bethan Gray
Tags Café, Frankfurt, Hospitality, Interior Design, Trade Fair Stand

    FRANKFURT – Jaded visitors at Ambiente 2017 could head to Bethan Gray’s Jade Serenity Café, an oasis of calm in the midst of the world’s largest trade fair for interior products.

    Hailing from an ancient Rajasthani clan that migrated across Arabia and Persia before settling in the Celtic heartland of Wales, the London-based designer’s work is informed by her heritage. Inspiration from Islamic art and craft can be seen in the extensive use of marquetry in Jade Serenity as well as Gray’s other projects.

    In the café, a muted palette of sea-greens and blues is punctuated by dyed Italian veneer and solid brass inlay, applied throughout the space by master craftsmen. The furnishings, from Gray’s Shamsian Collection, were designed in collaboration with renowned Iranian artist Shamsian himself. Above, a sea of aquamarine balloons lower the ceiling, creating an intimate space for guests to relax, reflect, and re-energize away from the cacophonic surroundings. 

    bethangray.com

