Better Life, Better Work: the 39th edition of CIFF to take place in Guangzhou in March

       Text Frame Publishers
Tags China, Fair, Furniture

    GUANGZHOU – The spring edition of the China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), the world’s largest furniture exhibition, kicks off next month. Opening on 18 March, the fair connects 3,900 major brands and 170,000 specialist visitors, making it an increasingly important event on the design-industry calendar.

    With a growing focus on internationalization and exchanges between exhibiting companies and buyers, this year the fair will address the theme: Better Life, Better Work. CIFF 2017 in Guangzhou will consist of two distinct events held on different days, each one focusing on different sectors of the design industry.

    From 18 to 21 March, the spotlight is on home furniture, home decor, home textiles and outdoor furniture. Then from 28 to 31 March it’s the turn of office furniture, commercial furniture, materials and machinery for the furniture industry.

    Find more information here

