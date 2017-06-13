The Big Apple flavour at New York Sweets

NICOSIA, Cyprus – Minas Kosmidis rolls out a freshly baked design concept for New York Sweets, beginning with its flagship store in the island capital. A national household name for its range of premium American-style sweets and pastries, New York Sweets has recently undergone a rebranding. The family-run Cypriot pastry chain’s new design concept had to preserve the values and traditions dating back to its founding in 1986, while refining and updating its aesthetic identity.

The architects took inspiration from the iconic grid of Manhattan’s streets, designing the store as a series of rectangular volumes. These begin at the building’s façade, where horizontal and vertical metallic tubes form a grid, and continue within to the pastries in the display tables, arranged like colourful buildings in an aerial view of New York.

Customers entering the shop are greeted by a skyline of Manhattan in the form of a series of marble cut-outs on the wall The payment counter is a rectangular volume covered by walnut wood veneer interrupted by a small glass volume, eccentrically placed, to display the special pastry of the day. The volume which incorporates the freezers constitutes a continuation of the payment counter in a game of full and empty volumes, and serves as a background for the café area.