Billboard: Summer Sale 17
Billboard: Summer Sale 17

The Big Apple flavour at New York Sweets

       Text Terri Chen       Photos StudioVD: N. Vavdinoudis – CH.Dimitriou
Tags Hospitality, Interior Design, Minas Kosmidis, Nicosia, Cyprus

    NICOSIA, Cyprus – Minas Kosmidis rolls out a freshly baked design concept for New York Sweets, beginning with its flagship store in the island capital.

    A national household name for its range of premium American-style sweets and pastries, New York Sweets has recently undergone a rebranding. The family-run Cypriot pastry chain’s new design concept had to preserve the values and traditions dating back to its founding in 1986, while refining and updating its aesthetic identity.

    The architects took inspiration from the iconic grid of Manhattan’s streets, designing the store as a series of rectangular volumes. These begin at the building’s façade, where horizontal and vertical metallic tubes form a grid, and continue within to the pastries in the display tables, arranged like colourful buildings in an aerial view of New York.

    Customers entering the shop are greeted by a skyline of Manhattan in the form of a series of marble cut-outs on the wall

    The payment counter is a rectangular volume covered by walnut wood veneer interrupted by a small glass volume, eccentrically placed, to display the special pastry of the day. The volume which incorporates the freezers constitutes a continuation of the payment counter in a game of full and empty volumes, and serves as a background for the café area.

    The flooring and much of the walls are covered in a mosaic of beige, Bordeaux, and brown tiles: a warm yet neutral background for the colourful pastries and coffee, as well as the walnut wood veneers, the metallic pink elements, and the different types of marble.


    minaskosmidis.com

    Location Nikis, Nicosia 1086, Cyprus

    Billboard: Out Now Mark #68
    Billboard: Out Now Mark #68

    You may also like
    Hospitality

    Does IntercityHotel’s new design concept say it best when it says nothing at all?
    Hospitality

    How architects MFRMGR brought a vegan bar back to its roots
    Hospitality

    What does gelato have to do with glass lenses?
    Retail

    A rollercoaster for the eyes
    Retail

    Showroom displays flowers like Ferraris
    Retail

    Camper’s new Tokyo location is a celebration of straightforwardness

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers