Bisazza, Moduleo and Vescom devise extradimensional experiences for flooring and surfaces

SURFACES – In an attempt to add a third dimension to walls and floors, designers and brands work with geometric patterns and shiny finishes that play with depth perception. The right combination of shapes and colours produces an optical illusion, while low relief creates interesting textures. The multifaceted effect of light and shadow across a subtly sculptural surface intrigues the eye, time and again.









Moods by Moduleo is a collection of luxury vinyl floor tiles whose geometric shapes include herringbone, Hungarian hexagon, triangle and diamond. Combining the various patterns and colours of Moods allows for the personalization of an interior. A floor composed of Moduleo’s Diamond 3D Cubes embodies an illusion of depth.









Bisazza’s Wood collection – ‘an eccentric take on classic parquet’ – has six new designs by Studio Job, whose penchant for graphics and dark humour resonates in Cannage, Plissage, Bloc, Zig Zag, Gingham and Escalier. Escheresque trompe l’oeils, exaggerated checks and a chromatic collision of the natural and the bold join Job’s signature laser-engraved animal skeletons, as they crawl over Gingham tiles.



Photo Dennis Brandsma



