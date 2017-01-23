Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Bisazza, Moduleo and Vescom devise extradimensional experiences for flooring and surfaces

       Text Shonquis Moreno
    SURFACES – In an attempt to add a third dimension to walls and floors, designers and brands work with geometric patterns and shiny finishes that play with depth perception. The right combination of shapes and colours produces an optical illusion, while low relief creates interesting textures. The multifaceted effect of light and shadow across a subtly sculptural surface intrigues the eye, time and again.



    Moods by Moduleo is a collection of luxury vinyl floor tiles whose geometric shapes include herringbone, Hungarian hexagon, triangle and diamond. Combining the various patterns and colours of Moods allows for the personalization of an interior. A floor composed of Moduleo’s Diamond 3D Cubes embodies an illusion of depth.



    Bisazza’s Wood collection – ‘an eccentric take on classic parquet’ – has six new designs by Studio Job, whose penchant for graphics and dark humour resonates in Cannage, Plissage, Bloc, Zig Zag, Gingham and Escalier. Escheresque trompe l’oeils, exaggerated checks and a chromatic collision of the natural and the bold join Job’s signature laser-engraved animal skeletons, as they crawl over Gingham tiles.

    Photo Dennis Brandsma



    The 3D effect of Aikin, Boydand Copan – vinyl wallcoverings from Vescom – seems to cause a subtle shift in visual perception. Aikin features a field of crisp facets in two finishes, matte and metallic, and colourssuch as emerald green and powder pink. Copan’s deep furrows convey drama and intensity. Sporty Boyd favourshigh-tech greysand whites; its robustly structured texture is ideal.

    Photo Went&Navarro

    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

