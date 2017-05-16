Brands flex their muscles for Clerkenwell Design Week

LONDON – Now in its eighth year, Clerkenwell Design Week is a study in versatility. When the next version of the event kicks off on May 23, around 100 different spaces in the London neighbourhood will be transformed by a range of temporary exhibitions, installations and live events. Top brands will be getting in the act too, showcasing their latest designs and hosting events. And as our taster shows, they’ve taken flexibility very much to heart in their products for future living and working.

As the first bathroom manufacturer to take a stand in a Clerkenwell Design Week exhibition, Bette is blazing a trail. And so does its new product line, BetteLux Oval Couture – a first in the form of an upholstered bath and washbasin. Made from glazed titanium steel and upholstered in a comfortable, yet highly durable fabric, Oval Couture brings the lounge into the bathroom.

With its Clerkenwell showroom hosting a number of events during Clerkenwell Design Week, Bulthaup puts the product emphasis firmly on its new range of b+ kitchen tables, designed to add extra functionality and appeal to the most important room in the house. Based on a matt black aluminium frame, the b+ tabletop incorporates solid wood to create a focal point for working, eating and socializing.



Designed by jens + laub, Brunner’s Halm chair combines wood with plastic in the pursuit of maximum practicality. Intended for the hospitality and care sectors, the chair is easy to clean thanks to its plastic armrests, seat and backrest. Meanwhile the timber legs, contemporary colours and square frame ensure it’s also easy on the eye.

Dauphin’s Clerkenwell showroom will be devoted to new concepts for working environments for the duration of the event – mix-and-match scenarios exploring the merger of living and office styles. Centre stage will be Züco Signo, the brand’s new executive chair with a stylish S-curve backrest that combines a high-impact look with optimal ergonomic comfort.

Ege carpets again joins forces with fashion designer Christian Lacroix to produce its Atelier collection. Featuring 16 designs on three themes – Textile, Mineral and Gravure – the carpets are based on Lacroix’s personal inspirations. The Textile collection channels the designer’s own collection of fabrics, particularly paisley patterns, for a fresh take on a classic look that’s at home in both retro and contemporary interiors.

Furniture for desocializing? Belgian brand Jori’s Prelude lounge chair and footstool is just that, a cocoon-like seating option that offers upholstered insulation from the stressful and noisy outside world. Designed by Italian duo Pocci + Dondoli, Prelude features an enveloping open shell perched atop a metal frame. Leather ribbons on either side of the seat add a unique touch.