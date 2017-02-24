Brunoir and Java Architecture give Nuun a jewellery box

    PARIS – For Nuun Jewels’ first showroom, the brand’s art director and founder wanted a ‘cross-cultural space’, where Middle Eastern influences meet French aesthetics.

    Nuun’s new Parisian store is not the first time we’ve seen architects give precious wearables their very own ‘jewellery box’ as a retail space. Repossi – OMA’s shining example, which also just happens to be in Paris – plays off the relationship between jewellery and architecture, too. It’s an intersection OMA partner Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli defines as two disciplines investing in the human body.

    For Nuun’s first showroom, the company’s art director and founder Nourah Al Faisal called on Brunoir to deliver a space that embraces the jewellery brand’s Middle East-meets-French identity. Together with Java Architecture, Brunoir developed the concept of a jewellery box, exemplified by a double-skin partition that runs along the main wall.

    Alongside rose gold, a Nuun favourite, the brand’s palette – powder pink, gold and white – comes to life in the space. Light also plays a main role: indirect illumination from behind the layered wall adds depth, while direct lighting inside display cases highlights the gemstones. 


    Location 71 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris, France 

