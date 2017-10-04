At the Buchmesse, The Arts+ celebrates and challenges creative content distribution

Frankfurt – With a focus on the business of creative content distribution and the digitization of culture and society, The Arts+ festival will take place on 11 to 15 October, parallel to the Frankfurt Book Fair. Over the five days, Frankfurt Book Fair visitors can experience innovative exhibitions by international content distributors in the fields of art, design, culture, and creativity. Admission to The Arts+ is included in the Buchmesse ticket, allowing book lovers to mingle with publishers, technology companies, and digital thought leaders.

This year, the guest of honour is RobotLab, founded in 2000 by Matthias Gommel, Martina Haitz, and Jan Zappe. The team will be presenting the project Manifest, in which a robot will utilize algorithms to generate theses on robotic art and ethics, philosophy, and the future of human-machine society, ‘handwriting’ them in three different languages. Up to 80 different texts will be produced per day, which visitors can take home with them. Frame will also be in attendance at The Arts+ in collaboration with photographer Thomas Brown. The Frame x Thomas Brown space in Hall 4.1 includes Brown’s interactive Volume of Light installation, a wide selection of design books by Frame Publishers, and a café for Frankfurt Book Fair visitors to refresh themselves with a delicious coffee or tea. The VoL project invites participants to adopt and title an image by registering online. Engaging with Brown’s explorations of the notions of authorship and perception, participants will receive a VoL book, a poster, and an exclusive print of their adopted image.