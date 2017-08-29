Billboard: Built Unbuilt
Billboard: Built Unbuilt
Store
Store

Built Unbuilt revisits 16 years of Julien De Smedt’s work



Text Frame Publishers
Tags Architecture, Book, Pre-sale

Amsterdam – The latest book by architect Julien De Smedt is on its way from the printer. For those who don’t want to wait until it hits the shelves on 8 September, the presale starts today. Preorder Built Unbuilt now to enjoy a 20% discount and be the first to receive the book, straight on your doorstep.

The book includes a contribution by Michael Speaks.

De Smedt treats the distinction between the built and the unbuilt with a sense of indifference. Something that the title gives away, and also visible in the not-insignificant section of this book devoted to his unbuilt work. 

Kalvebod Waves in Copenhagen.

As De Smedt puts it: 'At a time when ideology and idealism is being challenged more than ever, the realm of ideas and concepts as a possible path to progress is worthy of exploration; revisiting and even recovering those beams of optimism which, even if they fell by the wayside, lit up the road along the way.'

Spread from the Unbuilt chapter.

Despite a wealth of unrealized ideas, the largest part of the book shows completed projects, all seen through the lens of photographer Julien Lanoo. Featured work includes the Hangzhou Gateway, the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo, Maison Stéphane Hessel in Lille and The Iceberg in Aarhus.

Maison Stéphane Hessel in Lille.

Interspersed are contributions by Karsten Ifversen, Michael Speaks and Karen Wong.

Preorder today to get 20% off the retail price (regular price €34). This pre-sale runs until the book's release date of 12 September. Ordered books will be sent out on the release date.

Casa Jura in Bois d’Amont.

  

Leaderboard CIFF
Leaderboard CIFF

You may also like
Book/

Studio O+A's new book reveals 'Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design'
Workspace/

Meditating on workplace design with Studio O+A
Book/

Jo Nagasaka describes the design process of Schemata Architects in his new book
Workspace/

In conversation with the creators of Studio O+A's new book
Product Design/

Vitamin balances ceramic components in the process of crafting its iconic luminaire
Trade Fair Stand/

A sculptural trade fair presentation by studio atelier 522 ticks all the right boxes

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #69

Mark #69

Bullets & Ghost Ships

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers