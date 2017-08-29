Built Unbuilt revisits 16 years of Julien De Smedt’s work

Amsterdam – The latest book by architect Julien De Smedt is on its way from the printer. For those who don’t want to wait until it hits the shelves on 8 September, the presale starts today. Preorder Built Unbuilt now to enjoy a 20% discount and be the first to receive the book, straight on your doorstep.

De Smedt treats the distinction between the built and the unbuilt with a sense of indifference. Something that the title gives away, and also visible in the not-insignificant section of this book devoted to his unbuilt work.

As De Smedt puts it: 'At a time when ideology and idealism is being challenged more than ever, the realm of ideas and concepts as a possible path to progress is worthy of exploration; revisiting and even recovering those beams of optimism which, even if they fell by the wayside, lit up the road along the way.'

Despite a wealth of unrealized ideas, the largest part of the book shows completed projects, all seen through the lens of photographer Julien Lanoo. Featured work includes the Hangzhou Gateway, the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo, Maison Stéphane Hessel in Lille and The Iceberg in Aarhus.

Interspersed are contributions by Karsten Ifversen, Michael Speaks and Karen Wong.