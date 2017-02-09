Buro Curious simulates red-light seduction at the Volkshotel

AMSTERDAM – In the middle of winter, why go out when you can have more fun indoors? For the quirky bespoke Volkshotel, Buro Curious revitalizes their 2014 interiors project You Are Here by toying with the tension between the act of seducing and of being seduced.





Within one of the Amsterdam hotel’s ‘special rooms’ – each designed around a unique concept – Buro Curious has splashed projected scenes of the iconic red light district against the walls and windows of the otherwise completely white interior. The video experience, filmed against a green screen and projected onto the starkly decorated hotel room, is normally reserved exclusively for guests. However, as part of the location theatre festival Secret Rooms, Buro Curious will debut Where are you? next Sunday, 26 February for guests to immerse themselves in the cheeky You Are Here performance.









burocurious.nl



Location Wibautstraat 150, 1091 GR Amsterdam