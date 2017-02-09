Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Buro Curious simulates red-light seduction at the Volkshotel

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Courtesy of Volkshotel
Tags Amsterdam, Hospitality, Hotel, Installation

    AMSTERDAM – In the middle of winter, why go out when you can have more fun indoors? For the quirky bespoke Volkshotel, Buro Curious revitalizes their 2014 interiors project You Are Here by toying with the tension between the act of seducing and of being seduced.



    Within one of the Amsterdam hotel’s ‘special rooms’ – each designed around a unique concept – Buro Curious has splashed projected scenes of the iconic red light district against the walls and windows of the otherwise completely white interior. The video experience, filmed against a green screen and projected onto the starkly decorated hotel room, is normally reserved exclusively for guests. However, as part of the location theatre festival Secret Rooms, Buro Curious will debut Where are you? next Sunday, 26 February for guests to immerse themselves in the cheeky You Are Here performance.




    burocurious.nl

    Location Wibautstraat 150, 1091 GR Amsterdam

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Hospitality

    Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson and Michael Howells transform a hotel lobby into a fairy-tale forest
    Bar/Club

    Night Fever 5 out soon: discover the latest trends in hospitality design
    Frame 113

    Room Mate Hotels' Milanese digs have a local touch, courtesy of Patricia Urquiola

    Faena Forum, Faena Bazaar and Faena Park by OMA. Photos Iwan Baan
    Mixed Use

    A trio of concrete structures by OMA completes Faena’s Miami dream
    Düsseldorf

    The Invisible Party's tongue-in-cheek twists rejuvenate the luxury-hotel market
    Hospitality

    The Student Hotel: more than a hotel and not just for students

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers