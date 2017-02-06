Call for entries: A' Design Awards and Competition

    MILAN – Enter your design here

    The world’s biggest design competition, the A’ Design Awards set out to recognize and reward the best of the globe’s designs, design concepts and products and services. Submissions to the awards can include concepts and prototypes as well as finished projects.

    The A’ Design Awards and Competition was established to promote the best design projects from around the world and from every design discipline. It therefore includes numerous categories covering just about every design field, from interior, retail and exhibition design to architecture, and from various product areas to communication design. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award and Competition is to create global awareness of good design practices and principles by highlighting the best designs in all countries and in every industrial field.

    Award winners will receive a certificate, a lifetime license to use the awards logo, inclusion in the awards yearbook and awards exhibition in Italy, plus extensive publicity in the form of an interview and press release and photography. They will also attend a gala awards ceremony in Milan, Italy, where they will be presented with a unique awards trophy. The A' Award Trophy was designed to be realized using the newest production techniques – 3D metal printing in stainless steel – in order to underline the innovative strengths of the winners.

    The competition is endorsed by the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers and several other international design organizations. The awards will be judged by an international jury panel of design experts, including academics, professionals and media representatives. A peer-review process is followed, with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. The deadline for submissions is 28 February. Results will be announced here on 15 April.

     

    Register here

    Click here for more information.

     

