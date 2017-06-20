Call for entries: Submit your product designs for Goods 3

Have you designed or manufactured a product in the last five years that the world needs to see? Now is your chance to submit your product to be featured in the newest edition of our Goods book series.

Goods 3 will show the complete product journey, from initial design sketch to rendering, and from production to its actual use in interiors. All interior product ranges are included, from chairs to tables, floor lamps to down lights, in kitchens and bathrooms. The iconic products from leading design producers and their associated designers will be showcased on eight pages each.

Another page from Goods 2

The deadline for submissions is 14 August. Please address your submissions or any queries to our editorial books team at books@frameweb.com

