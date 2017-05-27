Camper’s new Tokyo location is a celebration of straightforwardness

TOKYO – Finding the perfect pair of shoes is a complex enough endeavour – why make it more stressful than it already is? While designing Camper’s Shin-Marunouchi location, Schemata Architects kept in mind not only store productivity, but also customer convenience.
The local architectural design firm dismissed convoluted layouts in favour of a transparent stockroom made from steel mesh and constituted of movable racks placed directly in front of the sales area. The result: distance between the rear of the store and the main shopping area is reduced to a minimum, and so are customer waiting times. This uncomplicated layout makes for an intuitive, stressless shopping experience.