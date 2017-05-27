Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Schemata
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Schemata

Camper’s new Tokyo location is a celebration of straightforwardness

       Text Chahinez Bensari       Photos Koji Fujii
Tags Camper, Interior Design, Retail, Schemata Architects, Steel mesh, Tokyo

    TOKYO – Finding the perfect pair of shoes is a complex enough endeavour – why make it more stressful than it already is? While designing Camper’s Shin-Marunouchi location, Schemata Architects kept in mind not only store productivity, but also customer convenience.

    The local architectural design firm dismissed convoluted layouts in favour of a transparent stockroom made from steel mesh and constituted of movable racks placed directly in front of the sales area. The result: distance between the rear of the store and the main shopping area is reduced to a minimum, and so are customer waiting times. This uncomplicated layout makes for an intuitive, stressless shopping experience.

    To ensure that all Camper customers find the right fit, Schemata Architects wanted the latter to envision the day-to-day use of the products they are presented with. In addition to featuring mostly matte and industrial materials, the store interior includes simple materials such as urethane rubber and medium-density fibreboards that evoke a feeling of everyday urbanity while matching Camper shoeboxes. The concrete floor harmonizes with the dyed cork and galvanized steel used for the displays and stockroom, and underscores the products on display.


    schemata.jp

    Location 4F Shin-Marunouchi Building 1-5-1 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

     

    A new book by Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects has just been released. Get insights into the inspirational design process of the studio here.

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Schemata
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Schemata

    You may also like
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store
    Book

    Jo Nagasaka describes the design process of Schemata Architects in his new book
    Retail

    Acne’s new direction in denim
    Book

    Extracts from Jo Nagasaka's new book offer an exclusive preview into the designer's process
    Café

    Schemata Architects' design for Blue Bottle Coffee embodies tranquillity and harmony
    Retail

    Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers