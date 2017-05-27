Camper’s new Tokyo location is a celebration of straightforwardness

To ensure that all Camper customers find the right fit, Schemata Architects wanted the latter to envision the day-to-day use of the products they are presented with. In addition to featuring mostly matte and industrial materials, the store interior includes simple materials such as urethane rubber and medium-density fibreboards that evoke a feeling of everyday urbanity while matching Camper shoeboxes. The concrete floor harmonizes with the dyed cork and galvanized steel used for the displays and stockroom, and underscores the products on display.