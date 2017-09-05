Cast your vote in the Frame Awards

This year, Frame celebrates its 20th anniversary. The past two decades have yielded more than 100 magazine issues covering the crème de la crème of interior design; the most innovative and engaging objects and non-residential spaces in the world.

It has always been part of our mission to elevate the profession of interior design to a higher level, and the all-new Frame Awards is the next step towards that goal. Given that we spend most of our time working, learning, relaxing, and just living indoors, who better to recognize and reward excellent spatial design than the people who use these spaces?

That’s why the Frame Awards incorporates a public vote in the judging process. From 2 January 2018, anyone, anywhere, can log-in to frameawards.com to vote for their favourite interiors. Only one vote may be cast per (sub)category – for more information on the awards categories, click here. Nominees that receive the most votes in their category will win the popular vote independent of the jury’s decision.

It may feel a bit like voting for prom King and Queen, but we believe it’s important to democratize the process of honouring the world’s best interiors. That’s why, unlike most awards shows, our jury members include clients, brands, and manufacturers – encompassing all industry stakeholders. We’ve also included a Social Design Award category to recognize interiors that have a positive impact on local communities and social contexts.

So cast your vote online and give your support to your favourite nominated interiors from 2 January 2018. In the meantime, submissions are open. Designers and architects, clients and makers: send us the best work you’ve designed, commissioned or collaborated on before the 1 November deadline.



frameawards.com